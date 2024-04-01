Elliot Lake Claims Coveted Kraft Hockeyville 2024 Title

Elliot Lake rallied to win $250,000 for arena upgrades and the opportunity to host an NHL® pre-season game

Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), is pleased to announce that Elliot Lake, Ontario has won the sought-after designation of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.

Elliot Lake will receive $250,000 for arena upgrades, the opportunity to host an NHL® pre-season game, and $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund. The remaining three community finalists will be awarded $25,000 each for arena upgrades, along with $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

Canadians came together to cast their votes for Elliot Lake recognizing the community for its dedication to creating a haven for the next generation of hockey players and fans. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made the official announcement on Sportsnet’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast earlier tonight.

Elliot Lake is a resilient community where hockey has been a constant source of inspiration. Despite many challenges, particularly after the closure of mines in the early 1990s, their community has redefined itself and the population continues to grow. However, recent hardships have impacted their recreational and competitive hockey leagues, including their junior hockey team, forcing them to relocate due to the closure of the Centennial Arena following significant structural issues with their roof. This has not only impacted the city financially, but has affected the mental health and well-being of the children in the community. Winning Kraft Hockeyville 2024 would provide the support needed to reopen Centennial Arena, offering their city the home arena they deserve and continuing to foster hockey’s hopeful spirit in Elliot Lake.

“We would like to congratulate Elliot Lake and all of this year’s finalists for their amazing commitment to their communities and making this year’s program a huge success yet again,” said Simon Laroche, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. “As a lifelong hockey fan, it has always been clear to me that Kraft Hockeyville has a tradition of championing Canada’s game. This year, the passion was clear with thousands of nominations, serving as a reminder that when we unite to make hockey more accessible and inclusive, anything is achievable.”

This year’s winner announcement officially marks the end of the 18th annual Kraft Hockeyville program. With millions of votes cast, it’s clear that the sport of hockey continues to thrive both locally and nationally. Elliot Lake – and the many other nominated communities across the country – have made a clear commitment in advocating towards the future of Canada’s game and continuing the passion for many generations to come.