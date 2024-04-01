RVH And Canadian Blood Services Partner To Help Save Lives

May is STOP THE BLEED® month and to raise awareness, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and Canadian Blood Services have partnered to provide the public with two opportunities to help save lives.

From April 1 to May 15, anyone who books an appointment to donate blood in the Barrie area will receive a special promo code to take part in a free STOP THE BLEED® training course at RVH on May 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. The code offers one free ticket or a buy-one-get-one free option.

“The number one cause of death after a traumatic injury is uncontrolled bleeding,” says Sharon Ramagnano, RVH Operations Director, Emergency, Critical Care, Trauma Programs. “Knowing what to do in a bleeding emergency empowers bystanders to help before first responders can reach the scene, potentially saving a life.”

Since RVH’s designation as a Level III Trauma Centre in 2022, the health centre has been offering the STOP THE BLEED® program with the first public session held September 2023. During the two-hour interactive training course, RVH’s Trauma Program Team teaches participants how to identify and control life-threatening bleeding using packing, compression, and tourniquets. In addition to the skills and knowledge, participants will gain the confidence to help save someone’s life with hands-on practice of all three techniques. Since the program began, RVH has trained 310 people how to stop a bleed and save a life.

Dr. Peter Dauphinee, RVH Co-Medical Director, Trauma Program says, “When someone is injured, seconds count, and it is a terrible feeling to be unable to help. In a few hours, this course can teach you a few simple techniques that may save a life.”

To participate download the GiveBlood app; call 1-888-236-6283; or visit blood.ca to book your appointment at the Barrie donor centre at 231 Bayview Drive, Suite 100.

“Donating blood helps save and improve lives locally and across Canada. Every donation, whether you’re giving as an individual or as part of a group, makes all the difference for patients and has a lasting impact in the lives of others,” says Cheryl Russell, Community Development Manager with Canadian Blood Services.