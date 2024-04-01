Public Appeal: Music And Sporting Ticket Event Fraud

Peel Regional Police would like to inform the public of an advance fee scam involving the fraudulent sale of music and sporting event tickets in the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged a 37-year-old Toronto man and a 29-year-old Mississauga man concerning fraudulent tickets sold for events between 2022 and 2024.

In February 2024, a comprehensive investigation commenced after multiple fraud reports were received involving Jaspal Thiara, a 37-year-old resident of Toronto, and Jordan Cordeiro, a 29-year-old resident of Mississauga. It is alleged that these persons solicited numerous individuals through personal relationships and social media. After the victims paid Jaspal Thiara and Jordan Cordeiro for the concert tickets, they received emails and receipts disguised as being from legitimate and reputable ticket sales companies.

Investigators believe the victims in these incidents are at a financial loss of over $100,000.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Jordan Cordeiro was arrested and charged with fraud under $5000. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on April 22, 2024.

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Jaspal Thiara was arrested and charged with defrauding the public. He was held for a bail hearing on the same day and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. To view a photo of Jaspal Thiara, please visit our website. A photo of Jordan Cordeiro will be made available at a later date.

Peel Regional Police would like to share the following tips when considering purchasing event tickets:

Buy from reputable sources: We encourage members of the public to buy from official ticket sellers or trusted resale platforms.

Verify authenticity: Double-check ticket details by verifying through the official website or calling the organizer directly.

Payment platform: Ensure you are transacting on the correct payment platform. Beware of pop-up ads!

If you see suspicious activity on social media, report it to the platform or the appropriate authorities.

If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Investigators believe that additional victims may exist. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fraud Bureau at 905-453–2121, ext. 3335, or the Officer in Charge of the investigation, Detective Constable Houlihan, at ext. 3365. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.