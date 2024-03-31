Huntsville Makes Call To Visual Artists For Kent Park Public Art Project

Calling all visual artists and creative teams! The Town of Huntsville is seeking interest and qualifications from artists or artist teams to create a permanent work or works of art for Kent Park, a prominent space in the heart of downtown Huntsville.

Together with members of Muskoka Arts and Crafts Inc., the Downtown Huntsville BIA, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce, Huntsville Art Society, and Huntsville Festival of the Arts, the Town is inviting qualified visual artists with a connection and/or understanding of the area’s local history and culture to submit to the Kent Park Public Art Project Call for Artists for a permanent outdoor work or works of art at Kent Park.

“The Town of Huntsville recognizes the important role public art plays in placemaking, creating vibrant, engaging spaces that spark dialogue and delight, attract visitors and residents, create a sense of civic pride, and increase opportunities for legitimate loitering,” says Jacqueline Surette, Manager of Recreation, Culture and Heritage at the Town of Huntsville, “The Kent Park Public Art Project is meant to add to the Park’s vibrancy and capture the unique and iconic characteristic of Huntsville, inspired by feedback from our community.”

In 2022, the Town of Huntsville consulted residents on how a work of art might activate and enhance Kent Park and best reflect the unique and iconic character of Huntsville. Responses included: Muskoka-themed; inclusive of nature, reflective of the outdoors, wildlife, trees, rocks, and water; historical components; interactive and/or functional; photo opportunity.

The work(s) should capture the adventurous and creative spirit of Huntsville, inspired by the rugged Muskoka landscape weaving itself in and around the town. It should build on the physical and historical characteristics of the site itself and foster a sense of place that inspires people to come together to create, celebrate, or simply enjoy the area’s natural beauty.

Kent Park is a popular gathering space for community members and events, and is located at the corner of Brunel Rd. and Main St. E., in the heart of downtown Huntsville. The site was revitalized as part of the Town of Huntsville’s Downtown Streetscape Project and offers a range of possibilities for two- or three-dimensional works of art in terms of size, shape, and artistic media of a permanent nature. The final work will be designed in consultation with the Town and its partners on this Call for Artists.

All qualified visual artists of all artistic styles are encouraged to apply, particularly those with experience leading and completing permanent public art projects that are innovative, functional, durable, inclusive and accessible. The selected artist(s) will also have a clear connection and/or understanding of the area’s local history and culture along with the demonstrated ability to successfully manage all aspects of the creative process.

The budget for this public art project is $50,000, inclusive of applicable taxes, and is funded in part by the Public Art Reserve and Municipal Accommodation Tax Reserve, which collect funds through the sale of artwork in the Town’s two galleries and from overnight stays at local tourist accommodations, respectively.

Submission materials must be submitted online at myhuntsville.ca by Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on this call, including submission requirements, the selection process, and project timelines, visit myhuntsville.ca.