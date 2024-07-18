Driver Charged After Collision In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after a single-vehicle collision in Gravenhurst.

On July 16, 2024, at 2:50 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to reports that a single vehicle had left the roadway and crashed onto a lawn on Muskoka Beach Road near Old Muskoka Road in Gravenhurst. The driver had been travelling at a relatively high rate of speed in the residential area and after the vehicle came to rest, the driver fled from the scene. Officers conducted an investigation into the collision and were able to connect with the registered owner of the vehicle who attended the scene to meet with officers, after collecting the driver.

The 19-year-old G2 driver from Barrie was charged with Careless Driving and Failing to Remain at a Collision under the Highway Traffic Act.