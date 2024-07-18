Muskoka In Focus: 2025 Budget Priorities Survey

The District of Muskoka is inviting residents and property owners to participate in our Budget Priorities Survey to help inform our 2025 Budget. This new survey will help us better understand what matters most to our residents and guide our efforts in addressing community needs. Whether you live in Muskoka or own property here, your feedback is important in shaping our budget priorities for a sustainable future.

Why Your Input Matters

The District provides regional services like transportation, waste management, planning, environmental protection, community services, long-term care, and emergency services. Information collected through this survey will help us better understand which services are valued and a priority for residents and help guide budget discussions and deliberations.

Have Your Say

The survey is made up of 10 questions and takes just 5 minutes to complete. Visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/district-budget to complete the survey today!

The survey closes on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 12:00 p.m.