Help Prevent Wildfires – Follow The Burning By-law!

Did you know that 22 per cent of all wildfires in Ontario are human-caused? The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department would like to remind residents of the importance of being careful when having a campfire and following the Outdoor Burning By-law in order to avoid preventable loss of forests, property, and risk to humans and animals due to wildfires.

When you can have fires: from April 1 to October 31 there is NO DAYTIME BURNING. Safe campfires can be enjoyed from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

If the Fire Danger Rating is at Extreme, you may not have a fire. Check the Fire Danger Rating at Outdoor Burning – Town of Huntsville or Fire Department | Township of Lake of Bays

What can be burned: clean, dry wood or charcoal/briquettes.

What cannot be burned: construction garbage, treated wood, leaves or garden waste.

Size of the fire/clearance required:

Recreational Fire – 2’ x 2’ with 20’ away from buildings or other combustible materials

Non-Recreational Fire – 6’ x 6’ with 328’ (100m) from buildings or other combustible materials

Other requirements:

Fire must be completely extinguished before leaving it

Fire must be always monitored

A hose, fire extinguisher or tools that can be used to contain or extinguish the fire need to be nearby.

For more information on wildfire awareness, please visit Firesmartcananda.ca. This website has all the information you need to be fire smart around your home and it even has a free training tool that will help you assess your home and your property around it.