Break And Enter In Gravenhurst Has OPP Looking For Tips

On July 16, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a break and enter that occurred sometime overnight between July 15 and 16th, 2024 at a business location on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst near Luigi Road. The suspect broke a window to gain entry and after an unsuccessful attempt to enter a cash drawer, made off with electronics valued at approximately $2000.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.