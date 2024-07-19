The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid more than 8,100 traffic charges during Operation Safe Driver Week as a result of unsafe actions and behaviours on the part of non-commercial and commercial drivers.

Commercial drivers were charged with more than 1,000 Highway Traffic Act offences. Non-commercial drivers were penalized for the balance of the offences.

From speeding, following too closely and unsafe lane changes to unsecured loads and defective commercial vehicle equipment, the broad scope of offences underscores the multiple risks posed by drivers who do not share the road safely in and around large commercial vehicles.

Heading into July 2024, close to 500 of the more than 4,000 commercial vehicle-involved collisions on OPP-patrolled roads have resulted in fatalities and/or injuries.

Motorists are reminded that the vast majority of collisions can be prevented if every driver commits to sharing our roads safely throughout the year.

Operation Safe Driver Week is an annual campaign, founded by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. This year’s campaign ran from July 7 to 14, 2024.