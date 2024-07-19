RVH Welcomes New Physicians To Family Medicine Residency Program

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) continues its important work of training new family doctors, welcoming another cohort of nine resident physicians to begin their final two years of training at RVH’s University of Toronto, Department of Family and Community Medicine-affiliated Family Medicine Teaching Unit (FMTU).

RVH also welcomes FMTU’s new Co-site Director, Dr. Melissa Witty, who joins fellow Co-site Director Dr. Christine Stewart in providing leadership to the program.

“Residents will have the opportunity to provide much-needed primary care to a full caseload of patients in our community, while gaining invaluable knowledge and clinical skills working alongside RVH’s skilled family physicians and specialists,” says Dr. Stewart.

“It is an extraordinary medical community in which to learn to become compassionate, comprehensive, and well-trained family physicians. These residents will not only enhance the care we provide, but also benefit from the rich learning environment RVH offers,” says Dr. Witty. “We look forward to the positive impact they will have on our community and the growth they will experience throughout their residency at RVH.”

“When I was applying for a family medicine residency, the University of Toronto – Barrie Campus was my number one ranking site,” says Dr. Rainbow Negus. “Finding out I had been accepted was thrilling for me and my support team. I know this program will help me become a well-trained and prepared leader, educator, and physician in this community.”

Since it began in 2009, the FMTU has trained 116 family medicine residents, with 66 staying in the area to set up their own practices or take over practices for retiring physicians, provide temporary coverage for area physicians or work in RVH’s Emergency, Hospitalist and Palliative departments.

“As a teaching hospital, we merge education and healthcare excellence to positively impact our community,” says Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO. “We are proud so many of our residents have gone on to establish practices in the area, which has helped meet some of the demand for family physicians. As we focus our efforts on increasing the teaching and research opportunities available at RVH, we plan to continue growing and keeping exceptional physicians in this region.”

The 2024 cohort of family medicine residents includes Drs. Muzna Bano, Cezara Ene, Rylie Essington, Daniel Friedberg, Habiba Hashemy, Chris John, Rainbow Negus, Noah Yang and Sharon Yang.

RVH also extends congratulations to the those who completed their residency program this year, including Drs. Ijeoma Azodoh, Joshua Clayton, Karyssa Hamann, Jeremiah Joo, Ravjot Julka, Rae Ma and Imelda Suen.