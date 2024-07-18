Friday July 19 Marks The Opening Of The Canadian Raceboat Hall Of Fame

Beginning Friday, the highly anticipated Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame (CRHF) opens its doors to the public, bringing together the most comprehensive collection of antique raceboats seen anywhere in the world. Located on Muskoka Road 118 West, just outside of Bracebridge, Ontario, the 14,000 square foot facility will be the home to boats, drivers and artifacts, highlighting Canada’s legacy in boat racing from the past, present and future.

Among the exclusive collection of over displays will be Miss Supertest, three time winner of the coveted Harmsworth trophy and the fastest boat in the world in its time, Little Miss Canada II and Guy Lombardo’s Tempo VII. Plans are also underway to develop a resource centre that will include historical data and artifacts along with current up to date records and features.

This opening marks the realization of a lifelong dream for co-founder and local resident Murray Walker. “My vision was to create a destination and legacy to our rich boating history. This has now expanded to ensure that we not only showcase the past, but also celebrate the present and future of the sport.”

Spanning two distinct areas, the Canadian Race Boat Hall of Fame promises an immersive experience for visitors of all ages. It includes “The Great Hall” where visitors can view the exclusive collections and “The Venue” – a versatile event space suitable for special event gatherings up to 125 people.

The Canadian Race Boat Hall of Fame is a premier destination for families, enthusiasts and historians. Whether exploring the Museum’s treasures or hosting a memorable event at “The Venue,” visitors are sure to be inspired by the timeless allure of Canada’s race boat legacy.

For more information about the Canadian Race Boat Hall of Fame, including hours of operation, admission rates, and event rental inquiries, please visit canadianraceboats.com