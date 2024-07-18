Early Morning Crash In Orillia Results In Impaired Driving Charges

Officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a male party following an early morning fail to remain collision with impaired and highway traffic act offences.

At 6:00 a.m., on July 18, 2024, Orillia OPP responded to a call for a motor vehicle striking a light post in the area of Memorial Ave and Dunedin St in the City of Orillia. Police were advised the vehicle had sustained extensive damage and did not remain at the scene.

With assistance from the community, and police investigation, police were able to locate the involved vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, officers noted numerous signs of being impaired.

As a result of this investigation, Donald Foxton, 72-year-old of the City of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired- alcohol

Fail to remain c

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date August 2024. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and vehicle was impounded for a period of 7 days.