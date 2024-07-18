Ontario Awards Contract To Connect Highway 400 To Bradford Bypass

The Ontario government is getting shovels in the ground on a new interchange at Highway 400 and Simcoe County Road 88 and a new southbound lane on Highway 400 that will connect to the future Bradford Bypass. Construction begins this summer and marks a significant milestone in the province’s plan to fight gridlock across the Greater Golden Horseshoe, help commuters spend less time in traffic and create good jobs for workers in the region.

“Our government is delivering on its promise to build the Bradford Bypass, expand our highway network and get people where they need to go,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “Combined with the widening of Highway 400, these investments will help tackle gridlock, shorten travel times, and drive economic growth.”

The construction contract has been awarded to Dufferin Construction Company and includes building part of a southbound lane on Highway 400 that will connect to the new Bradford Bypass, reconstruction of the Highway 400-Simcoe County Road 88 interchange and its underpass bridge, widening Simcoe County Road 88 from two to four lanes and widening the Highway 400 platform to accommodate future expansion to 10 lanes.

“The people of York-Simcoe have been asking for the Bradford Bypass for nearly 50 years,” said Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe. “Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is getting it done. We’re building new highways and expanding area roads that will ease congestion around Bradford West Gwillimbury, making life easier for area residents and commuters across York Region and Simcoe County.”

In May, the Ontario government awarded the contract for the detail design of the west section of the Bradford Bypass, which will run 6.5 kilometres from Highway 400 to Simcoe County Road 4. The Bradford Bypass will be a vital link for communities in York Region and Simcoe County, providing better connections to jobs and housing. During construction, the project is expected to support up to 2,200 jobs annually and contribute up to $286 million to the province’s gross domestic product (GDP).