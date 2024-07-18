Muskoka Pride Wants To Empower And Unite The Community For The 2024 Pride Week

Muskoka Pride has announced that July 19th through 28th is the 2024 Muskoka Pride Week. The annual week of activities celebrates the Muskoka two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (2SLGBTQ+) community.

This is the 16th year that Muskoka Pride has held Pride Week events, explains Merv Taylor- Morin, President of Muskoka Pride. “Last year’s Festival and Parade were a huge success, with more people in attendance than ever before. We are thrilled to once again hold a week of events throughout the communities in Muskoka.”

Muskoka Pride board member Shawn Forth explains, “It is so important for members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community to see themselves represented in the greater community. When you identify as 2SLGBTQ+ and grow up in a small community, you can feel isolated and as if you are the only one. It is important for there to be 2SLGBTQ+ visibility in our communities.”

Forth explains that the past few years have seen a significant rise in homophobia and transphobia across North America, and even right here in Muskoka. “We have seen a significant increase in online hate speech on social media posts. There have been many incidents of homophobic graffiti in Muskoka. Last fall protests were held in Bracebridge and Huntsville regarding 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion in schools. Events that promote 2SLGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion are needed now more than ever,” he explains.

10 DAYS OF EVENTS

Muskoka Pride Week will feature events throughout Muskoka over ten days.

Pride Week starts off on Friday, July 19th with Disco Muskoka at Canvas Brewery in Huntsville. In partnership with the Huntsville Theatre Company, Muskoka Pride is hosting the third annual disco party featuring local singers and the largest disco dance in Muskoka. The event is hosted by local drag sensations Champagne Top’Her and Rodaysha Red Ashes. Tickets are available via the Muskoka Pride website.