Muskoka Pride Wants To Empower And Unite The Community For The 2024 Pride Week

Muskoka Pride has announced that July 19th through 28th is the 2024 Muskoka Pride Week. The annual week of activities celebrates the Muskoka two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (2SLGBTQ+) community.
This is the 16th year that Muskoka Pride has held Pride Week events, explains Merv Taylor- Morin, President of Muskoka Pride. “Last year’s Festival and Parade were a huge success, with more people in attendance than ever before. We are thrilled to once again hold a week of events throughout the communities in Muskoka.”
Muskoka Pride board member Shawn Forth explains, “It is so important for members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community to see themselves represented in the greater community. When you identify as 2SLGBTQ+ and grow up in a small community, you can feel isolated and as if you are the only one. It is important for there to be 2SLGBTQ+ visibility in our communities.”
Forth explains that the past few years have seen a significant rise in homophobia and transphobia across North America, and even right here in Muskoka. “We have seen a significant increase in online hate speech on social media posts. There have been many incidents of homophobic graffiti in Muskoka. Last fall protests were held in Bracebridge and Huntsville regarding 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion in schools. Events that promote 2SLGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion are needed now more than ever,” he explains.
10 DAYS OF EVENTS
Muskoka Pride Week will feature events throughout Muskoka over ten days.
Pride Week starts off on Friday, July 19th with Disco Muskoka at Canvas Brewery in Huntsville. In partnership with the Huntsville Theatre Company, Muskoka Pride is hosting the third annual disco party featuring local singers and the largest disco dance in Muskoka. The event is hosted by local drag sensations Champagne Top’Her and Rodaysha Red Ashes. Tickets are available via the Muskoka Pride website.
The 5th annual 6 Mile Lake Pride Boat Parade in Georgian Bay Township is happening on Saturday July 20th.
Bracebridge Hall is hosting a Muskoka Pride Comedy Night featuring 4 queer comedians from Gay AF Comedy on Thursday July 25th. Tickets are available at www.bbhall.ca
The Huntsville Public Library is hosting its first-ever Human Library on Wednesday July 24th, which is an opportunity to engage in conversations with members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community about their lives and experiences.
Pride Church Services will be held on July 21st at Trinity United Church in Gravenhurst and on July 28th at Bracebridge United Church.
FLAG RAISINGS
All municipalities in Muskoka will be raising the Progress Pride flag on Monday July 22nd Members of the public are encouraged to join us for ceremonies at their local municipality office to celebrate the annual flag raising.
DRAG SHOWS
Muskoka Drag Royalty is hosting 3 events this year. On Friday, July 26th they are hosting the Drag Olympics – Bolder, Fiercer, Shadier at the Bracebridge Legion. On Saturday, July 27th a brunch Drag on Draught is at The Griffin Pub. A special drag show is being held at 6 Mile Lake to recognize 5 years of the annual boat pride parade on Saturday July, 20th.
FAMILY EVENTS
Muskoka Pride has taken great care to ensure that many events are geared to the entire family. Many families participate to show their allyship with the community, to support their 2SLGBTQ+ family members, and as an opportunity for their families to experience their first Pride Festival.
The annual Six Mile Lake Boat Pride Parade will take place on Saturday July 20th on 6 Mile Lake in Georgian Bay Township starting at 1PM, followed by a Drag Show at 4PM.
The annual Rainbow Road Tour on Sunday July 21st , which was first introduced during the pandemic, will take place again. It is a great opportunity for the entire family to tour around Lake of Bays. This year’s route will include several of the rainbow benches, through Muskoka Lakes Township, Wahta Mohawk Territory, and Georgian Bay Township and will end with dinner in Honey Harbour.
Wednesday, July 24th will see the first Pooch Pride a the 3 Amigos Dog Park in Bracebridge at 2PM.
On Thursday July 25th the 12th annual Muskoka Pride Mini-Golf Tournament will be held at Northern Escapades Mini Putt. Families and individuals can golf for a special rate between 11AM – 6PM, and try for their chance at the trophy.
FESTIVAL AND PARADE
Muskoka Pride Week will finish off with the annual Pride Festival in Memorial Park on Sunday July 28th from 11AM – 3PM. Featuring vendors, live music, and activities for the family. We will be featuring performances from two groups: Broadtree and Aqua’s Red Rhythm and Blues.
The annual Pride Parade will take place at 12:30PM on Manitoba Street. Once again, the parade will be starting at Memorial Park and going through downtown Bracebridge.
Everyone, no matter how you identify, is welcome to attend Muskoka Pride events.
Muskoka Pride receives funding from the Government of Canada through the Local Festivals – Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage grant.
Muskoka Pride would like to thank their Silver Sponsors: The Town of Bracebridge through the Event Tourism grant, TD Ready Commitment, McMaster’s Fine Foods of Muskoka, and the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association. They would also like to acknowledge our Bronze Sponsors: Lakeland Networks and Lake of Bays Brewery.
To see a full schedule of events go to www.muskokapride.com or click “Events” on the Muskoka Pride Facebook Page.