Rotary People Of Action’s Pancake Breakfast Returns For Maplefest

Get ready to flip out for a flapjack feast! Rotary People of Action is serving up a mouthwatering Pancake Breakfast during Maplefest on Saturday, April 26th in downtown Huntsville. From 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, they’re dishing up golden, homemade pancakes, sizzling sausages, and the star of the show-local maple syrup generously donated by Sugarbush Hill Maple Farm. Rain or shine, Rotary People of Action has you covered. Enjoy your pancakes in comfort with tables available inside Trinity United Church or outside on West Road-the perfect spot to soak up the festival atmosphere. It’s a sweet start to a day of maple-infused fun.

Tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for kids, making this a deliciously affordable way to fuel up for the festivities. Your ticket includes fluffy pancakes, perfectly cooked sausages, locally harvested maple syrup, plus coffee, tea, and juice to wash it all down.

Best of all, the funds raised from this event support Rotary People of Action’s service projects right here in the community, making every bite of breakfast even more meaningful.

Rotary People of Action is also proud to support the Kiwanis Kids Sap Run by providing delicious pancake breakfasts for the young participants, ensuring they have the energy to enjoy this fun­ filled event.

“We love bringing the community together for a delicious breakfast while supporting important local initiatives,” said Jennifer Jerrett, President of Rotary People of Action Huntsville. “There’s nothing better than enjoying great food, sharing laughs, and making a real difference in our community.” Rotary People of Action started phase 2 at the Huntsville Legion. “We’re thrilled to be moving into Phase 2 of our revitalization project at the Huntsville Legion, focusing on transforming the lounge into a welcoming, refreshed space for our veterans and community members to gather. It’s projects like these that truly showcase the heart of Rotary.” Added Jerrett

Whether you’re a maple syrup enthusiast, a pancake lover, or just looking for a fun way to kick off Maplefest, the Rotary People of ActionPancake Breakfast is a must-attend event.