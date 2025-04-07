Arrest Made In Connection To Break And Enters In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person in relation to an ongoing investigation into break and enters in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP with the assistance of the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), have been conducting an ongoing investigation into several break and enters that have occurred in the town of Gravenhurst between March 31 and April 5, 2025. The investigation involves break, enter and thefts to five separate businesses during very early morning hours, one business had been broken into three times.

On April 5, 2025 at 1:11 a.m. a member of the public reported that they observed damage to another door at a business located at the corner of Muskoka Road South and James Street in Gravenhurst, making it the third time that that business had been broken into recently. Officers attended and with the assistance of the community, soon arrested and charged one person.

Police have charged 33-year-old Connor McQuain of Gravenhurst with the following:

Break & Enter X 2

Theft Under $5000

Possession of Break In Instruments X 2

He will be held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 7, 2025 to answer to his charges.

The investigation is ongoing into these break and enters is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have information, including video surveillance, to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.