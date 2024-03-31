Join In The Fun At Hands On World Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day is on Tuesday, April 2, and Hands theFamilyHelpNetwork.ca is ready to celebrate with our communities with events at four different sites.

Everyone is welcome to visit a Hands site to enjoy some games, activities and refreshments. There will also be resources available to help support families on their autism journey.

Celebrations run from 3:30 – 6:30 pm at the following Hands locations:

Timmins: 100 Wilson Ave. North Bay: 820 Lakeshore Drive Bracebridge: 23 Balls Drive Parry Sound: 2 May Street

“We are excited to open our doors for everyone to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day with us,” said Paula Barnes, Manager of Autism Services at Hands. “Guests can look forward to lots of fun while they can experience our facilities and speak to our expert team to learn more about Autism, the services we provide at Hands, and the way we approach working with families as individuals.”

Hands will also be sharing facts related to Autism Awareness on their Autism Facebook page over the month of April in recognition of World Autism Awareness.

Why is Autism Awareness Important?

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental disability characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. About 1 in every 50 Canadian children and adolescents has been diagnosed with autism, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“Awareness is a step that helps to start conversations and open minds. Awareness brings acceptance, equity, access, and empowerment,” said Barnes. “People with Autism are individuals with their own unique gifts and challenges, needs and wants, strengths and weaknesses. It is important that we are aware of and celebrate everyone’s individuality, so we can accept people for who they are and help them grow. As an Agency working with people with Autism, awareness helps us to advocate on an individual or family’s behalf to strive for equity, to provide access to important resources, and to empower them to live their best life. We are proud to bring 25 years of leadership in working with people and families with Autism to help create a better day, today and tomorrow.”

If you would like to learn more and see how our experience can support you and your family, email Autism@handstfhn.ca, or call 1-800-668-8555 ext. 1333.

Additionally, check out Hands’ Autism Facebook page for more information.

Unable to join in the fun at Hands on April 2? No problem! There are many ways you can get involved in World Autism Awareness Day:

Check out another event:

Learn more about Autism:

Read some of our recommended books as reviewed by members of our Autism and Behavioural Services Team

Check out our Tip Sheet on Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Follow Hands Autism Services on Facebook to learn more.