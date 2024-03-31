Ticket Sales Are Online Again For All Huntsville Festival Of The Arts’ Spring Shows

HfA is happy to share that Algonquin Theatre’s ticket sales are back online!

After the recent cyber security incident, the town of Huntsville’s Theatre ticket sales are back online including those for School of Rock: The Musical running April 5-14, 2024 and Matt Andersen coming April 18th. Tickets can be purchased at huntsvillefestival.ca or call 705-789-4975.

Get ready to rock with “School of Rock: The musical”, coming to Algonquin Theatre for a run of seven shows from April 5-14. HfA and the Rotary Club of Huntsville are pleased to present this exciting community production featuring 70 local performers and crew members, led by local director Sarah Vanasse. Based on the hit movie starring Jack Black, this hilarious musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

Following this, on April 18th at Algonquin Theatre, Matt Andersen takes the stage with special guest Terra Lightfoot. When Matt Andersen steps on stage, he brings a lifetime of music to every note he plays. His latest album, The Big Bottle of Joy, is all about hard-won celebration; a dozen songs infused with raw blues-rock, rollicking Americana, thoughtful folk, and ecstatic gospel. You won’t want to miss this “wall shaking” performance.

Advance tickets sales for the HFA’s upcoming shows can be purchased as usual through the website: www.huntsvillefestival.ca. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Theatre one hour prior to show-timeFor ticket-related inquiries, please contact the Box Office at 705-789-4975.

All this plus concerts at Deerhurst Resort including Big Sugar (March 30) and Tegan & Sara (March 31). Concerts with Australian guitar virtuoso Daniel Champagne on May 17, and Canadian Icon Bruce Cockburn on May 29 are both sold out.

2024 Huntsville Festival of the Arts Spring Concert Lineup

● Big Sugar | March 30 | Legacy Hall – Deerhurst Resort

● Tegan and Sara | March 31 | Legacy Hall – Deerhurst Resort

● School of Rock: The Musical | April 5-14 | Algonquin Theatre

● Matt Andersen | April 18 | Algonquin Theatre

● Daniel Champagne | May 17 | Jimmy Joy’s Music Room (SOLD OUT)

● Bruce Cockburn | May 29 | Algonquin Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Huntsville Festival of the Arts is made possible through the generous support of its

sponsors, members and government funders. Among the many benefits our members

enjoy, members save 15% on regular ticket prices. To learn more about membership, or to see the exceptional line-up of concerts, shows and performances. and to purchase tickets online, please visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca. or call 705-788-2787.