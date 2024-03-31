RIDE Program Leads To Impaired Driving Charges For Christian Island Resident

A R.I.D.E. program set up by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment on Heritage Drive, Midland has resulted in a impaired driving investigation for a 23 year old Christian Island resident.

Officers doing their part in an effort to increase road safety were checking drivers for signs of impairment, entered into an impaired driving investigation with the operator of a red Mitsubishi vehicle at approximately 12:24 a.m. March 26, 2024.

As a result of the officers investigation, Trinity Lyons has been charged criminally with the offences of Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 11, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines..