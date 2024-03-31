West Parry Sound OPP Recruiting For The Auxiliary Unit

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking dedicated community members who are interested in joining the OPP Auxiliary Unit.

The OPP Auxiliary is a group of dedicated volunteers who work with regular force OPP officers to ensure safety and well-being for the Province of Ontario.

The duties of an OPP Auxiliary officer may include patrols with regular members and assisting with community events, seat belt clinics, RIDE initiatives, safety displays, presentations, victim assistance and ceremonial duties.

An information session is being held on May 14, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at the West Parry Sound OPP detachment located at 1 North Road Parry Sound. There is no requirement to preregister for the information session.

For more information on the OPP Auxiliary Program go to www.opp.ca/auxiliary .