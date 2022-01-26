Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day! Join The World’s Biggest Conversation About Mental Health

Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day. Bell invites everyone to join in the conversation by talking, texting and participating on social media to support Canadian mental health.

“Led by Canadians at home and around the world, Bell Let’s Talk Day puts a spotlight on mental health. This year’s campaign encourages everyone to keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for each other,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk. “As we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, we can all play a part to stay connected, to help improve our mental health and wellness, and help ensure mental health remains a priority issue.”

Join the conversation tomorrow!

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, Bell donates an additional 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat lens. All at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access.

About Bell Let’s Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let’s Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership -and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let’s Talk has partnered with more than 1,300 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.