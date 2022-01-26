Wind Chill Values Between -35 And -40 On Wednesday

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme cold warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Hazards:

Minimum temperatures of minus 27 to minus 34 degrees Celsius with wind chill values between minus 35 and minus 40.

When:

This morning.

Discussion:

Temperatures and wind chill values will moderate later this morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warning continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Hazards:

Wind chill values between minus 28 and minus 33.

When:

This morning.

Discussion:

Wind chill values will moderate later this morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.