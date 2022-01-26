Male Wanted On A Canada Wide Warrant, Says ROPE Squad

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Day Parole.

James Park is described as a black male, 31 years of age, 6′ (185cm), 250 lbs (114kgs) with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a four (4) year and eight (8) month sentence for: Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition; Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order; Fail to Comply with Recognizance Order.

The offender is known to frequent the Peterborough, Durham Region and Toronto areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.