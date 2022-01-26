OPP Still Looking For Tips After Two Dogs Shot And Killed In Municipality of Dysart et al

The Haliburton Highlands OPP is continuing its investigation and requesting public assistance in relation to a shooting incident of two dogs in the Municipality of Dysart et al.

On October 22, 2021, the Haliburton Highlands OPP received a report of two missing dogs in the area of Trappers Trail.

The owners reported that their dogs came loose from their lead during the evening of October 21, 2021, and never returned home.

After the initial report was made to police, the two missing dogs were located deceased and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators are continuing their investigation and requesting anyone who has not yet spoken with police, or has any information that could assist with this investigation, to call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.khcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.