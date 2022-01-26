Funding Boost Will Allow Gull Lake Park To Get 60 Security Cameras

This partnership between Gravenhurst and the Ontario Provincial Police Bracebridge Detachment will expand CCTV surveillance into Muskoka Road and Gull Lake Park where there are currently no cameras. This funding will support the purchase of approximately 60 outdoor bullet and eyeball cameras to help police detect and deter crime before it is committed and expedite investigations. Police have taken several mischief and graffiti complaints from the park in the past several years including the snack park and the stage for music on the barge. The Ontario government is providing an additional $1 million in the fight against gun and gang violence across the province. The funding is being provided through the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant program and will help an additional nine police services fund projects to replace outdated equipment, enhance current technology, and expand CCTV camera coverage in areas where gun and gang violence and correlated crimes such as drug and human trafficking are most prevalent. The grant program, launched in August 2020, represents an investment of $6 million over three fiscal years (2020-21 to 2022-23). “CCTV surveillance cameras are an essential tool in helping police detect, prevent and deter criminal activity and keep Ontarians safe,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Tackling gun and gang violence requires all levels of government to work together. Ontario has stepped up to do its part, and we are pleased to support these locally led initiatives to help stamp out violence in communities across the province.” The Ontario CCTV Grant program is part of the province’s Guns, Gangs, and Violence Reduction Strategy. Projects funded through the grant, which will help deter criminal activity and improve public safety, build on a recent provincial investment of $75.1 million to support initiatives including a multi-jurisdictional gun and gang specialized prosecution unit and the Office of Illicit Drug Intelligence. To date, approximately $187 million has been invested to combat guns and gangs in Ontario. “Securing the funds provided by the province through the CCTV Grant will allow us to work with the City to upgrade and modernize the traffic camera infrastructure in the city of Windsor while significantly expanding the number of intersections covered by the cameras,” said Windsor Police Chief Pamela Mizuno. “The technology of the new cameras will provide high-quality video captures which, in turn, will result in access to an increased amount of valuable video evidence for our investigators. We are confident that this technology will have a positive impact on public safety and are grateful for the province’s ongoing commitment to guns, gangs and violence reduction.” “Safety in our communities is the top priority of the provincial government,” said Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey. “Investing in new CCTV equipment will mean better coverage and quality of captured video. This will help to deter criminal activity and support both the investigation and prosecution processes.”