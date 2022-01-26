Funding Boost Will Bring More High Speed Internet Into Parry Sound-Muskoka

Residents of rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how we live, work, learn and do business, and now more than ever, Canadians across the country need reliable high-speed Internet to access services, supports and opportunities. Through the Universal Broadband Fund‘s (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

Today, Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, along with Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced over $6.9 million in funding for five projects that will bring high-speed Internet to more than 3,455 households in rural Ontario. Funding will be allocated as follows:

$371,619 for an Algonquin Fiber project benefiting the community of Dwight

$683,644 for an Algonquin Fiber project benefiting the communities of Dwight and Lumina

$267,781 for a Bell Canada Enterprises project benefiting the community of Athens

$3,992,993 for a Lakeland Networks project benefiting the communities of Severn Bridge, Vernon Shores, Melissa, Port Sydney, Golden Beach, Novar, Allensville, Centurion, Utterson, Bracebridge and Ravenscliffe

$1,592,854 for a WTC Communications project benefiting communities in the Rideau Lakes area, including Portland, The Bush, Morton, Seeley's Bay and Delta

Today’s announcement builds on the Government of Canada’s progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.