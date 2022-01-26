Huntsville OPP Charge Two People For Drugs And Breaching Conditions

The Huntsville OPP say they arrested and charged a 32-year-old male and a 31-year-old female with drug and criminal code offences.

On January 25, 2022, police observed Christopher Turek riding as a passenger in vehicle travelling on Lorne St in Huntsville. Police were aware that Turek had an outstanding arrest warrant issued in his name and a traffic stop was conducted. The accused was arrested and police found $80 cash, 1.69 g of cocaine and 0.56 g of fentanyl. In addition, 1.95 g of crack cocaine and two flip knives were located in the vehicle.

The driver, Kayle MaCleod, was arrested and 4 g methamphetamine and 2 g of fentanyl were found on her.

Further investigation showed that Christopher Turek was bound by conditions contained in two release orders related to previous and unrelated criminal charges and a firearms prohibition.

The investigation resulted in police seizing the following:

2.6 g of fentanyl

1.95 g of crack cocaine

1.69 g of cocaine

4 g of methamphetamine

$80 in cash

Two, flip knives (prohibited weapon)

As a result, Christopher Turek, age 32 of Ajax, Ontario, has been charged with:

Possession a prohibited weapon, to wit: Knife

Four counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purposes of trafficking

Possession proceeds of property, cash, of a value not exceeding five thousand dollars

Fail to comply with conditions of release order to wit: Do not possess or consume any unlawful drugs or substances

Fail to comply with conditions of release order other to wit: Do not possess any weapon(s) as defined by the Criminal Code

Fail to comply with conditions of that release order to wit: Reside with surety at aSault Ste. Marie, Ontario address.

Did have in his possession a prohibited weapon while he was prohibited from doing so by reason of an order made pursuant to Section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.

Christopher Turek was held for bail on January 26, 2022 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.

The second accused Kayle MaCleod, age 31 of Armour Township, Ontario, has been charged with:

Four counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purposes of trafficking

Did have in her possession a prohibited weapon, to wit: Knife

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on March 1, 2022 in the Ontario Court of Justice Muskoka.