Most Canadians Want To Explore The Country, But Many Haven’t Left Their Province

A new survey from Go RVing Canada – a non-profit that represents the RVing industry in Canada – reveals most Canadians have or plan to explore Canada this year, many for the first time. The study found an interesting gap between desire and experience: Almost 8 in 10 Canadians say they’re interested in exploring more of Canada, however, nearly half (43%) haven’t ever ventured beyond their home province.

For those who haven’t yet explored Canada, there seems to be a lack of awareness, inspiration or urgency– 42 per cent say it’s because they just don’t know where to go, while 64 per cent admit they simply haven’t gotten around to planning a trip yet. With the majority of Canadians who are planning a trip this year set to travel within Canada (nearly 65 per cent), 2025 is primed to be the perfect time to seize the opportunity to broaden the Canadian travel landscape.

“It’s inspiring to see so much patriotism among Canadians this year, especially when it comes to supporting domestic travel and local businesses,” said Chris Mahony, President of Go RVing Canada. “But it’s surprising how many of us haven’t truly experienced all that Canada has to offer. We’re challenging Canadians to turn that patriotic spirit into action this year—get out there, hit the road, and explore this incredible country for yourself.”

Where Canadians Are Travelling: A Cross-Country Snapshot of Domestic Travel

For those with domestic travel plans this year, across the board, Canadians are mostly travelling within their home province, while some are venturing further, crossing provincial borders in search of new experiences. Here’s where Canadians plan to explore this year as part of domestic travel plans:

Ontario leads the pack as the most sought-after province for Canadians to visit. More than one-third of Canadian travellers are planning to visit the province for their domestic getaway. Quebec is second, with over one in four planning to explore “La Belle Province,” followed by British Columbia , attracting a quarter of domestic travellers.

leads the pack as the most sought-after province for Canadians to visit. More than one-third of Canadian travellers are planning to visit the province for their domestic getaway. is second, with over one in four planning to explore “La Belle Province,” followed by , attracting a quarter of domestic travellers. Quebeckers are staying put. With 78 per cent planning their domestic getaway within Quebec , residents of the province are the most likely in the country to stay close to home for their domestic travel plans. For those venturing beyond provincial borders, top destinations include Ontario (18 per cent) and New Brunswick (13%).

, residents of the province are the most likely in the country to stay close to home for their domestic travel plans. For those venturing beyond provincial borders, top destinations include (18 per cent) and (13%). British Columbians and Ontarians stay local…until they don’t! About 70 per cent of residents in each province planning a Canadian vacation are opting for a staycation within their borders this year. But once they hit the road, they go big: roughly 20 per cent from both provinces are planning cross-country trips for a Canadian vacation, with B.C. residents eyeing Ontario and vice versa.

and vice versa. Albertans are the most adventurous. Just 55 per cent plan to travel within Alberta when it comes to domestic travel—the lowest staycation rate in the country—while 43 per cent are looking beyond provincial borders – B.C. (34%) and Ontario (23%) top Albertans’ Canadian travel wish lists.

Canadians Want Nature, Not Notifications

The study also shows a nation in need of rest and reconnection this year. Taking a break from screens and the endless news cycle is top of mind for 64 per cent of Canadians, while 7 out of 10 would love to spend more time with family. When it comes to what brings Canadians joy, 75 per cent say spending time outdoors makes them happier and they want to be outside more this summer.

RVing: The Perfect Getaway for 2025

The survey found that Canadians are craving affordable vacations, unique experiences, road trips – the top 3 “favourite” types of trips according to Canadians. So, it’s no surprise that 2.1 million Canadian households own an RV (2023 RVDA Economic Impact Study by The Portage Group Inc). In fact, RVing is top of mind for many Canadians:

25 per cent of Canadians have been RVing

44 per cent haven’t yet, but are interested in going RVing

More than one-third said they’re likely to take an RV trip within the next year

To help Canadians get rolling, Go RVing Canada offers practical resources to make RV travel accessible to all. Check out the RV Matchmaker Quiz to find the right RV for your needs and budget—whether buying or renting, RV Beginner’s Guide for tips on driving, towing, and RV basics, or the wide range of Trip Guides featuring itineraries and destination ideas for weekend escapes, cross-country road trips, and everything in between.

“With the rising costs of airfare and accommodations, RVing isn’t just an affordable way to travel, it’s a uniquely Canadian travel experience that helps you reconnect with nature, loved ones, and the joy of exploring our beautiful country,” says Mahony. “With interest in domestic travel at an all-time high, we hope more Canadians actually take the leap – we’re here to inspire them to make those plans and ideally choose RVing since it’s truly the most unique way to immerse yourself in all that Canada has to offer.”