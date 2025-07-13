Storybook Trail Update And Public Art Unveiling At Woodchester In Bracebridge

Join Mayor Rick Maloney, members of Council and the community as the Town unveils a new story at the Woodchester Storybook Trail. Written by local author Sue Kelly and illustrated by Ronnie Szostak, this Bracebridge 150 legacy project brings a whimsical new journey to the trail for all ages to enjoy.

The Town will also unveil a new piece of public art created and donated by Precision Carvings.

Attendees can stroll the trail and enjoy facepainting, crafts and light refreshments.

Storybook Trail and Public Art Unveiling

Date: Tuesday, July 15

Location: Woodchester, 150 King Street

Start Time: 10 a.m.

Media and members of the community are invited to attend. Attendees are encouraged to park at the lower Woodchester lot off of Entrance Drive.