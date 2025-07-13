Arrest Made After OPP Execute Search Warrant On Penetanguishene Residence

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, an arrest has been made along with a seizure of drugs and Canadian currency after members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a Penetanguishene residence at approximately 11:45 a.m. July 8,2025

Officers from the OPP Community Street Crime Units (CSCU) from the Southern Georgian Bay, Huronia West and Collingwood Detachments along with OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit (K-9) and detachment uniform members executed the search warrant at a Main Street, Penetanguishene apartment building resulting in the arrest of a Midland resident.

Officers arrested a total of six persons found inside and seized a quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine, an assortment of pills, Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.

Upon the completion of the investigation four individuals were released unconditionally, one individual remained in custody on outstanding investigative warrants and 54 year old Willard Marion has been charged criminally with the following property and drug related offences.

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 7, 2025.