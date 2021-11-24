Third Person Charged In Connection With Human Remains Discovered In Huntsville

Members of the Huntsville OPP have charged a third person in connection with the discovery of human remains in Huntsville on Sunday, November 21, 2021, according to a press release issued by the OPP.

On November 23, 2021, Matthew Sturgess, 37 years of age from Huntsville, was arrested in relation to this investigation and charged with:

Accessory After the Fact for the offence of Indignity to Human Remains, contrary to Section 182(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Failure to Comply with an Undertaking, contrary to Section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on November 24, 2021, and was remanded into custody. Two other individuals have been arrested in connection with this investigation and both remain in custody.

Though the OPP have released information about the arrests, details of the court case are subject to a court-ordered publication ban.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) is attempting to determine the identity of the deceased person.

The Huntsville OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), assisted by OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Services and the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team. The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the OFPS.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers. ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.