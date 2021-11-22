Human Remains Found In Huntsville, Local Resident Charged

OPP say they are investigating the discovery of human remains in Huntsville.

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, a member of the public called the OPP to report human remains located on a property near Gryffin Lodge Road in Huntsville.

Responding officers attended the property and discovered human remains.

Details have not been provided about the human remains.

According to a press release, Police have charged Richard Pitt, 56 years of age from Huntsville in relation to this incident and has been charged with Indignity to Human Remains.

On November 22, 2021, he appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody.

This case is subject to a court-ordered publication ban.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.