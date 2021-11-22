MAHC Wants To Hear From The Local Communities

As part their commitment to continually improve communication strategies with the greater community, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has launched the ‘Your Opinion Matters’ survey.

Help them better understand how they are doing when it comes to communicating with the public. Please visit www.mahc.ca/communicationsurvey/ to complete an easy online survey.

The survey will remain open until Friday, December 31, 2021.

If you are unable to access an online survey, please contact Allyson Snelling at 705-789-2311 ext. 2544 and she would be happy to mail a hard copy to your attention.