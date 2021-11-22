McHappy Day Serves Up Incredible Support For RVH’s Tiniest Patients

On September 22, Barrie McDonald’s Restaurants donated a portion of proceeds from the sale of all menu items through McHappy Day®, to support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), as well as Ronald McDonald House, Toronto. An incredible total of over $40,000 was raised with 50 per cent donated to RVH.

“At McDonald’s, we have always been committed to giving back to the communities we serve,” says Jason O’Neill, McDonald’s Restaurants owner/operator. “McHappy Day® is just one way that we bring the community together to help support local charities dedicated to improving the lives of children and their families. We appreciate the tremendous efforts of our team and our guests who support raising these vital funds, especially with limitations during a pandemic.”

Approximately one in seven babies born at RVH require care in the NICU, sometimes for weeks at a time. Currently, there is only 35 square feet of space for each incubator and family in an open concept environment. RVH’s planned expansion will facilitate more space and privacy for families to be with their infant more comfortably, along with the often extensive equipment and technology that may be required.

“We are so grateful to community partners like McDonald’s Restaurants who continue to help raise vital funds in support of life-saving care for patients in our NICU,” says Janice Skot, RVH president & CEO. “Community donations allow RVH to ensure the most up-to-date technologies and tools are put in the skilled hands of our medical care teams.”

Over the past several years, Barrie McDonald’s Restaurants have raised more than $206,000 through McHappy Day® efforts to support patient care at RVH.

“Our customers understand the importance of supporting local and giving back to the community – we can’t thank them enough for helping us by supporting the McHappy Day® fundraiser year after year,” says Trevor McKee, McDonald’s Restaurants owner/operator.

RVH is grateful to Barrie McDonald’s Restaurants and the community for such incredible, ongoing support through fundraising initiatives like McHappy Day®.