OPP Charge Penetanguishene Resident In Connection To Vehicle Entry And Attempted Vehicle Entries

OPP are reminding vehicle owners to practise “LOCK IT or LOSE IT” as the festive season approaches after arresting a Penetanguishene man overnight while investigating a vehicle entry and a number of attempted vehicle entries in Penetanguishene.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a call at 3:44 a.m. November 24, 2021 from a Poyntz Street resident which lead officers to arrest Matthew Cascanette, 22 years of Penetanguishene who was located attempting to conceal himself under a rear yard deck of a Rogers Road residence.

The accused is charged with the following faces the following Criminal Code of Canada charges:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Mischief – destroys or damages property

Theft Under $5000

Trespassing at Night

The accused is being held for a bail hearing and will appear in Midland Court at a future date.