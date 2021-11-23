Second Person Charged In Connection With Human Remains Located In Huntsville

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the OPP have charged a second person in connection with the discovery of human remains in Huntsville on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

On November 22, 2021, Lana MacDonald, 53 years of age from Huntsville, was arrested in relation to this investigation and has been charged with Accessory After the Fact for the offence of Indignity to Human Remains, contrary to Section 182(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on November 23, 2021, and was remanded into custody.

Another individual arrested in connection with this investigation remains in custody.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) is attempting to determine the identity of the deceased person.

The Huntsville OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), assisted by OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Services and the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team. The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the OFPS.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers. ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.