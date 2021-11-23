Boom Lift Operator Hanging Christmas Lights At Friday Harbour Resort Charged With Impaired

A boom lift operator hanging Christmas lights at Friday Harbour Resort was charged with impaired operation after falling out of the machine’s bucket and dangling from his safety harness.

On Monday, November 22, 2021, at 1 p.m., the South Simcoe Police say they responded to the resort on Big Bay Point Road in Innisfil for a report of a man hanging from a crane who appeared to be unconscious.

Police arrived and determined a man operating an articulating boom lift had fallen from the basket and was dangling from his safety harness.

At the time of the incident, the man was attaching Christmas lights to storefronts along the resort’s boardwalk.

The male was brought down from the bucket, cleared medically at the hospital and then transported to South Division.

As a result of the investigation, 38-year-old Arthur Greer of Elmvale was charged with Operation While Impaired and Operation While Impaired – Excess Blood Alcohol.

His licence was suspended for 90 days.

Impaired is impaired regardless of the type of motorized conveyance being operated. This holiday season we are stepping up our efforts to apprehend impaired drivers in order to make this a safe, happy Christmas for everyone. There is no excuse for impaired driving, regardless of the vehicle.