Temperatures Near Or Below The Freezing Mark Expected Tonight

Frost advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Temperatures near or below the freezing mark are expected tonight into Thursday morning.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.