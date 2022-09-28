Local Tourism Projects Get Funding Boost

Canada’s tourism sector is an essential contributor to the Canadian economy. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector was generating $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and accounted for over two percent of GDP. However, the sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. During these challenging times, the Government of Canada is stepping up efforts to ensure that tourism businesses and organizations, as well as municipalities and Indigenous communities dependent on the sector, are resourced and ready to ramp up quickly to welcome back visitors.

In recognition of the United Nations’ World Tourism Day, held each year on September 27, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, announced FedNor investments totalling $9,654,641 to protect, strengthen and grow Northern Ontario’s tourism sector. Provided through the FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development Program (NODP) (identified below) and the Government of Canada’s Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), the investments will support 74 tourism projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities across the region.

Nipissing-Timiskaming

“Northern Ontario’s tourism industry is bouncing back and I am pleased that FedNor continues to fuel the resurgence of this key driver of our regional economic growth. As demand returns to pre-pandemic levels and enthusiasm picks up steam, the future looks bright for tourism here in Nipissing-Timiskaming and across the region.”

– The Honourable Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing–Timiskaming

Municipality of Temagami

$434,593

The Municipality of Temagami is receiving $434,593 to retrofit the Temagami Chalet and purchase the equipment needed to create nature-based programs and experiences.

Mattawa River Resort

$100,000

The Mattawa River Resort is receiving $100,000 to establish a new fully-serviced 30 site campground for transient RV tourists.

Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities

$74,790

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities is receiving $74,790 to promote the benefits of living, working and visiting Northern Ontario through the “FONOM VIDEO PROJECT 2022”.

Temiskaming Shores

Garden Island Lodge

$100,000

The Garden Island Lodge is receiving $100,000 to install solar panels and batteries, upgrade the water system and construct two housekeeping cottages.

City Temiskaming Shores

$90,000

The City Temiskaming Shores is receiving $90,000 to host a series of events and activities to commemorate the Great Fire of 1922, culminating with centennial weekend celebrations on October 1-3, 2022.

Rosborough’s Funny Farm Ltd.

$82,500

Rosborough’s Funny Farm is receiving $82,500 to expand and upgrade its facilities to provide safe, accessible year round tourism offerings.

Timmins-James Bay

Cedar Meadows Resort and Spa

$450,000

Cedar Meadows Resort and Spa is receiving $450,000 to construct its Moose Creek outdoor attraction and five new wildlife viewing chalets.

Dunnright Outfitters

$63,329

Dunnright Outfitters is receiving $63,329 to expand its product offerings and transform its operations into an all-season facility.

Parry Sound-Muskoka

Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre

$500,000

The Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre is receiving $500,000 to expand its facilities and create new exhibits.

Regional Tourism Organization 12 Parry Sound / Muskoka (RTO12)

$175,000

RTO12 is receiving FedNor funding of $175,000 through the NODP to develop and implement a series of strategies to help tourism businesses bounce back and thrive post pandemic.

Clear Lake Village Resort

$100,000

Clear Lake Village Resort will receive $100,000 to create an outdoor rink with artificial ice surface.

Terrawoods on Muskoka Shores

$100,000

Terrawoods on Muskoka Shores is receiving $100,000 to establish six new glamping units, a spa with hot tubs and a massive floating water park at the beach.

In Inn Holding Inc.

$100,000

In Inn Holding Inc. is receiving $100,000 to develop a tourism experience that uses augmented reality, storytelling and geocaching to guide visitors through historic Bracebridge and the 150 year-old Inn at the Falls.

Lake of Bays Marine Museum and Navigation Society

$90,754

Lake of Bays Marine Museum and Navigation Society is receiving $90,754 through the NODP to refurbish and upgrade the SS Bigwin tour ship.

Algonquin Outfitters

$24,883

Algonquin Outfitters is receiving $24,883 to enhance cultural tourism by creating a space for Algonquin people to reconnect with ancestral practices through a hands-on birch bark canoe build.