OPP Seeking Assistance After Cyclist Struck In Midland

A 48-year-old cyclist was injured after being struck in a fail to remain collision.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a white sedan that failed to remain after striking a cyclist at around 7 p.m. on September 18, 2022.

The collision occurred on Yonge Street between Midland Avenue and Queen Street in the Town of Midland. County of Simcoe Paramedic Services tended to the cyclist’s minor injuries and transported him to a local hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.