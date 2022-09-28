Wanted Male Known To Frequent Bracebridge, Barrie, Smiths Falls

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Adam Williams is described as Caucasian male, 44 years of age, 5’9″ (175 cm), 190 lbs (86 kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes.

Williams is currently serving a five (5) year and, nine (9) month, sentence for Robbery.

The offender is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto, Oshawa, Bracebridge, Smiths Falls, Perth, North Bay, Peterborough,Ottawa, and Barrie area’s of Ontario.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.