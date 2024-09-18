The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in an investigation involving a suspicious person in the Township of Minden Hills.

On September 16, 2024, at approximately 6:15 a.m., the complainant was driving and turned onto McKay Street from Bobcaygeon Road when they encountered an individual waving their arms, prompting them to stop the vehicle. The individual claimed to need help and asked the complainant to exit the vehicle. At the same time, the complainant noticed a second individual attempting to open the rear passenger door. As a result, the complainant honked the horn and drove away.

The first individual is described as a male in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall, clean-shaven, wearing all black, and a hat with a brewery logo.

The investigation is ongoing. If you’ve experienced a similar incident, police encourage you to come forward and report it.

The OPP is requesting that if anyone was in the area during the timeframe of the incident and saw anything suspicious or has any information, dash cam or surveillance footage that may assist investigators, to please call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.khcrimestoppers.com.

Reference Number: E241241411