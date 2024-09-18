Two New Pieces Of Public Art Unveiled At Muskoka Lumber Community Centre

On Tuesday, the Town of Bracebridge formally unveiled two new pieces of public art at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre; All My Relations by Kyle Thornley of Metal Mind Forge and I.D.E.A Mural by lead artist, Jim Bravo, and assistant artist, Steph Schofield. Mayor Rick Maloney was joined by members of Council, members of the Town’s Public Art Advisory Committee, District Chair Jeff Lehman, members of the District of Muskoka’s I.D.E.A. Advisory Group, and members of the community to formally introduce both pieces to the space.

Kyle Thornley, the artist who created All My Relations, sent a video message expressing his gratitude for having the chance to create a piece so close to where he grew up. I.D.E.A. Mural artist Jim Bravo was present and spoke about the meaning behind the mural, the power of connection and how much he enjoyed his time in Muskoka creating the piece.

All My Relations by Metal Mind Forge

Suspended above the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre lobby, All My Relations was formed from mild steel, and is a representation of Ontario’s Provincial tree, the eastern white pine. The large-scale branch section is complete with pine needles and pinecones, and was developed to evoke a sense of community, draw inspiration from the local landscape, and reflect the spirit of Muskoka.

The title of the sculpture was inspired by Ojibwe writer, Richard Wagamese, and reflects on the connection between everyone, “we live because everything else does”. Mayor Maloney consulted with local Indigenous leaders to share the details about the piece. The group was supportive of having a visual tie to Indigenous art and the branch itself, which holds strong cultural significance. Through this sculpture, the artist’s goal was to capture the interdependence of all life while providing an invitation to reflect on our own involvement within the community and the broader natural environment.

Thornley is an Artist Blacksmith with an extensive body of work and broad experience with complex structural design and fabrication. Currently based out of Revelstoke, British Columbia, Thornley grew up near Orillia and often visits family who reside in and around Bracebridge.

All My Relations was installed in late August in preparation for the public opening of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.

I.D.E.A. Mural by Jim Bravo, AOCAD, and Steph Schofield

Commissioned by the District Municipality of Muskoka’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Anti-Racism (IDEA) Advisory Group (IAG), the I.D.E.A. mural was donated to the Town of Bracebridge and is located in the hallway of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre between the front counter and Coulson Family Bracebridge Library.

Jim Bravo is a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of colour) artist that majored in drawing and painting at OCAD University and has worked on over 30 public murals and many private large-scale commissions. Local artist, Steph Schofield assisted on the project. Steph studied visual and creative arts at Sheridan College and has a deep passion for art, often using the natural beauty of Muskoka as her inspiration. The mural aims to promote inclusion, celebrate diversity, and combat hate. Through a vibrant colour spectrum, the mural honours Muskoka’s scenic lake vistas and local flora and fauna and reflects the theme of growth and change.

Visitors to the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre in early September would have had the opportunity to watch the mural come to life as the artists painted the mural on the facility wall.

Public Art in Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge’s Public Art Policy directs the integration of artwork in Bracebridge, increases livability and artistic richness in town, and provides more opportunities for art awareness, appreciation and accessibility. The Public Art Advisory Committee provides support, guidance and strategic recommendations to Council related to the accession and location of Public Art within the Town of Bracebridge.

To learn more about public art in Bracebridge, visit bracebridge.ca/publicart.



“Opening the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre has been extraordinary for our community. Being able to continue to enhance the facility with the addition of these public art pieces only improves the space and user experience and makes art more accessible for the community. Thank you to our partners at the District Municipality of Muskoka for donating the I.D.E.A. mural in our continued commitment to creating safe, inclusive space for all.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge