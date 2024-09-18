Get Ready For The Coldwater Fall Fair The Weekend Of Sept. 27th

As the leaves begin to turn and the air becomes crisp, the village of

Coldwater is gearing up for its most beloved autumn tradition – the 131st Coldwater Fall Fair!

This eagerly anticipated event promises something for everyone. Beginning with the parade on Friday, Sept 27th at 1 pm, the Fair brings together families, friends, and neighbours for a fun-filled weekend!

This year’s Fair will see the return of many popular events, including the Friday night Demolition Derby, the Saturday night Truck & Tractor Pull, and the very popular all-weekend long midway. A large variety of vendors can be found inside and outside the arena. Various farm animal competitions and horse shows are happening throughout the weekend.

Inside the arena, you will find competitions in antiques, flowers, crafts, fiber arts, culinary arts, rural products, produce, wine, photography, art, and quilts. Children’s competition entries are also there. And there’s a demonstration booth too! Activities are happening all weekend for the

children throughout the fairgrounds; check the schedule on the website to plan your visit!

Event Details:

● Date: September 27th, 28th, and 29th, 2024

● Time: Gates open at 1pm on Friday and close at 4pm on Sunday

● Location: Coldwater Fairgrounds, 11 Michael Anne Drive, Coldwater, Ontario, Canada

● Theme: Rubber Boots and Country Roots

Admission: Fri/Sat – Adults $12, Seniors & Youth $8, Children $4

Sun (Family Day) – Adults, Seniors & Youth $8, Children $4

● Special Sunday Family Pass (2 adults & 2 children) $15

Kids under the age of 5 are free the whole weekend

**The Coldwater Fall Fair offers contactless payment options at the gates**

So, whether you’re a longtime resident or visiting for the first time, the Coldwater Fall Fair is a must-attend event that embodies the essence of autumn. Come for the festivities, the flavors, and the fun – stay for the memories.

The Coldwater and District Agricultural Society endeavours to inspire, educate and promote rural and agricultural life through entertainment, competitions, demonstrations, and displays.

For more information, please visit www.coldwaterfallfair.com