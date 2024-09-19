SIU Discontinues Investigation into Coldwater Arrest

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into the arrest of a 45-year-old man in Coldwater in December of 2023. The SIU became aware of the incident in June of 2024.

On December 12, 2023, Ontario Provincial Police officers attended a pharmacy on River Street after a man called saying that the pharmacy was refusing to dispense his medications. The officers explained to the man that the pharmacy had a right to refuse him service and attempted to assist the man. The man eventually left in his vehicle. A short time later, the same man was pulled over by the same officers and arrested for stunt driving. The man was taken to hospital.

Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, including a review of the man’s medical records, Director Martino was satisfied the investigation should be discontinued. At hospital, no serious injuries were diagnosed. On this record, there being no ‘serious injury’ within the statutory mandate of the SIU, this office was without jurisdiction to investigate the incident. The file has been closed.