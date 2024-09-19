The Future Of Waste Is Here: Muskoka Launches 30-Year Solid Waste Master Plan

The District of Muskoka is taking steps to improve the way we think about how waste is managed by considering how we can become more sustainable in our practices. In response to recent trends, rising costs and environmental impacts, Muskoka is undertaking a comprehensive Solid Waste Master Plan (SWMP) to plan for the next 30 years.

Recognizing that there was no time to waste, the District started the future planning process by completing a Waste Strategy in 2021. The master plan underway builds on this work and aligns with the District’s Energy and Emissions Reduction Plan, prioritizing waste reduction as a key community initiative. By 2030, Muskoka aims to reduce garbage generation by 10% and divert 60% of all solid waste from landfills. These targets will increase to 25% garbage reduction and 80% waste diversion by 2050.

The SWMP will explore comprehensive waste management options to meet the growing needs of Muskoka’s community and adapt to the fast-changing waste management landscape. By focusing on sustainability, social responsibility, and economic viability, the SWMP seeks to address future waste challenges while protecting Muskoka’s natural beauty and resources.

To help shape the future of waste management, the District is asking for public input on how best to streamline decision-making and set priorities for the future of waste. Public engagement kicks off this week with an online survey hosted on EngageMuskoka.ca. Muskoka is committed to building a waste management system that meets the needs of its residents and the environment while maintaining financial and operational sustainability.

For more information on the Muskoka Solid Waste Master Plan and upcoming public engagement opportunities, visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/solid-waste-master-plan.