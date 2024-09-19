West Ferris Secondary School Has Been Designated An Apple Distinguished School

West Ferris Secondary School is pleased to announce it has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for the 2024–2027 program term. Schools apply and are selected for this distinction based on their commitment to continuous innovation in education and using Apple products to inspire, imagine, and impact teaching and learning.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centres of leadership and educational excellence, with a clear vision for how technology-rich environments support learning goals. In Apple Distinguished Schools, forward-thinking leaders and their communities work to inspire, imagine, and impact teaching and learning, and they have documented results of academic accomplishments.

Schools all over the world are using iPad and Mac to transform learning. As teachers incorporate technology into their lessons, they empower students to lead, learn, and thrive, to discover new opportunities, and to make their world a better place.

The West Ferris Secondary School STEAM Program promotes innovation, creativity, and problem-solving through the integration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math in hands-on, real-world learning experiences. The program focuses on interdisciplinary collaboration, critical thinking, and the use of cutting-edge technology. Students participate in practical projects such as coding, robotics, and design, while engaging with innovative learning spaces like labs and maker spaces.

The program also provides leadership-building opportunities through school outreach events, where students lead workshops and demonstrate STEAM projects to the broader community. Through these experiences, students not only develop technical skills but also enhance their communication, teamwork, and leadership abilities. Graduates leave the program with a strong foundation in STEAM, well-prepared for post-secondary education or the workforce, equipped with essential skills in problem-solving, digital literacy, creativity, and leadership.