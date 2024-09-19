Traffic Complaint Turns Into Drug Investigation For Orillia OPP

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug trafficking related charges after a traffic complaint from the public lead officers into a drug investigation.

On September 17, 2024, just before 8 p.m., the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint call from the public. This tip lead officers into a traffic stop on the vehicle. While conducting the traffic stop officers observed drugs and drug paraphernalia. The individual was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with multiple drug trafficking charges after a quantity of drugs and Canadian currency was seized.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

110 grams of cocaine.

228 grams of fentanyl.

1 cellphone

$55 dollars

Jan Hogenkamp, 77 years old, of Mississauga, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

The accused was held and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on September 18, 2024, to answer to the charges.