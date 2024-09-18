Animal Dies After Being Found On Fire In Orillia

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to an intersection in the City of Orillia for an animal complaint.

On September 16, 2024, at 5:00 pm, Orillia OPP along with Orillia Fire attended the intersection of Colborne Street East and West Street South for an animal complaint. Upon arrival it was an accelerant was discovered and sadly the animal that was the subject of the complaint had become deceased.

If you were in the area around the mentioned time and may have dashcam footage or any information about this incident, please contact the OPP’s non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.