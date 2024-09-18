YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka Joins Y Canada In Launching Nationwide “Shine On” Brand Awareness Campaign

The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is thrilled to announce the launch of our first-ever national brand awareness campaign, Shine On. This unprecedented initiative brings together YMCAs across Canada to share our message of belonging, support, and empowerment on a scale never before seen. This fall, millions of Canadians will experience the campaign as it rolls out across TV, streaming services, and digital platforms.

The Shine On campaign highlights the YMCA’s role as a community hub where individuals can find support and encouragement. It focuses on three key themes: belonging, meaningful employment, and physical and mental well-being. The message is clear: no matter what challenges people face, the Y is a welcoming and supportive space that empowers everyone to reach their full potential.

A new survey commissioned by YMCA Canada and the YMCA of Greater Toronto, conducted among Angus Reid Forum members, reveals that a staggering 60% of Canadians feel disconnected from their community, with 16% reporting they never feel a sense of community and 44% experiencing it only sometimes. The survey, launched alongside the YMCA’s first nationwide brand awareness campaign, highlights the state of social connections in Canada. As winter approaches, YMCA Centres of Community aim to fill this gap, providing welcoming spaces for connection and mental and physical health.

“This campaign is a powerful reminder of the life-changing impact the YMCA has on communities across Canada,” said Pamela Marck, Vice President of Brand Experience & Strategic Initiatives at the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “We’re excited to not only reach more individuals in need of our services, but also inspire potential donors to support the essential programs that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

As Shine On connects with audiences across the country, we invite everyone to join us in spreading the word. Be on the lookout for the campaign, share it on social media, and let your friends and family know about the transformative work of the YMCA. By being part of the Y, you are making a positive impact in your community and helping others achieve their fullest potential.

To learn more about the National YMCA Campaign, visit campaign2024.ymca.ca.